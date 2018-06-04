2018 MLB draft order and pick-by-pick results

The Detroit Tigers draft Auburn right-handed pitcher Casey Mize with the number one overall pick. (0:30)

The 2018 MLB draft is underway with the Detroit Tigers making Auburn ace Casey Mize the No. 1 overall pick. Follow along for pick-by-pick results.

ESPN.com There's no surprise at the top of the draft as the Detroit Tigers make Auburn ace Casey Mize the No. 1 overall pick. Powered by a dominant splitter and elite control, Mize is No. 1 in Keith Law's draft rankings.

ESPN.com Taken by the Reds with the No. 5 overall pick, slugger Jonathan India started what could be a big night for Florida stars. Fellow Gators Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar are also projected to go in the first round.

ESPN.com Two-sport star alert: The Oakland A's took the ultra-talented Kyler Murray with the No. 9 overall pick. Murray is an outfielder with star potential who also happens to be the quarterback tasked with replacing Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma this fall.

FIRST ROUND NO. TEAM/PICK VALUE PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1. Detroit Tigers/$8,096,300 Casey Mize RHP Auburn 2. San Francisco Giants/$7,494,600 Joey Bart C Georgia Tech 3. Philadelphia Phillies/$6.947,500 Alec Bohm 3B Wichita State 4. Chicago White Sox/$6,411,400 Nick Madrigal 2B Oregon State 5. Cincinnati Reds/$5,946,400 Jonathan India 3B Florida 6. New York Mets/$5,525,200 Jarred Kelenic OF Waukesha (WI) West HS 7. San Diego Padres/$5,226,500 Ryan Weathers LHP Loretto (TN) HS 8. Atlanta Braves/$4,980,700 Carter Stewart RHP Eau Gallie (FL) HS 9. Oakland Athletics/$4,761,500 Kyler Murray CF Oklahoma 10. Pittsburgh Pirates/$4,560,200 Travis Swaggerty OF South Alabama 11. Baltimore Orioles/$4,375,100 Grayson Rodriguez RHP Central Heights (TX) HS 12. Toronto Blue Jays/$4,200,900 Jordan Groshans SS Magnolia (TX) HS 13. Miami Marlins/$4,038,200 Connor Scott OF Plant (FL) HS 14. Seattle Mariners/$3,883,800 Logan Gilbert RHP Stetson 15. Texas Rangers/$3,738,500 Cole Winn RHP Orange Lutheran (CA) HS 16. Tampa Bay Rays/$3,603,500 17. Los Angeles Angels/$3,472,900 18. Kansas City Royals/$3,349,300 19. St. Louis Cardinals/$3,321,700 20. Minnesota Twins/$3,120,000 21. Milwaukee Brewers/$3,013,600 22. Colorado Rockies/$2,912,300 23. New York Yankees/$2,815,900 24. Chicago Cubs/$2,724,000 25. Arizona Diamondbacks/$2,636,400 26. Boston Red Sox/$2,552,800 27. Washington Nationals/$2,399,400 28. Houston Astros/$2,399,400 29. Cleveland Indians/$2,332,700 30. Los Angeles Dodgers/$2,275,800 31. Tampa Bay Rays*/$2,224,400 32. Tampa Bay Rays**/$2,171,700 33. Kansas City Royals***/$2,118,700 34. Kansas City Royals****/$2,066,700 35. Cleveland Indians*****/$2,016,400 Compensation details: *For Alex Cobb signing with BAL **For not signing Drew Rasmussen. ***For Lorenzo Cain signing with MIL ****For Eric Hosmer signing with SD *****For Carlos Santana signing with PHI

COMPETITIVE BALANCE ROUND A NO. TEAM 36. Pittsburgh Pirates 37. Baltimore Orioles 38. San Diego Padres 39. Arizona Diamondbacks 40. Kansas City Royals 41. Cleveland Indians 42. Colorado Rockies 43. St. Louis Cardinals

SECOND ROUND 44. Detroit Tigers 45. San Francisco Giants 46. Chicago White Sox 47. Cincinnati Reds 48. New York Mets 49. Atlanta Braves 50. Oakland Athletics 51. Pittsburgh Pirates 52. Toronto Blue Jays 53. Miami Marlins 54. Seattle Mariners 55. Texas Rangers 56. Tampa Bay Rays 57. Los Angeles Angels 58. Kansas City Royals 59. Minnesota Twins 60. Milwaukee Brewers 61. New York Yankees 62. Chicago Cubs 63. Arizona Diamondbacks 64. Boston Red Sox 65. Washington Nationals 66. Houston Astros 67. Cleveland Indians 68. Los Angeles Dodgers *Orioles, Padres, Phillies. Rockies and Cardinals forfeited their second-round picks to sign free agents.

COMPETITIVE BALANCE ROUND B NO. TEAM 69. Miami Marlins 70. Oakland Athletics 71. Tampa Bay Rays 72. Cincinnati Reds 73. Milwaukee Brewers 74. Minnesota Twins

COMPENSATION PICKS NO. TEAM 75. St. Louis Cardinals* 76. Colorado Rockies** 77. Chicago Cubs*** 78. Chicago Cubs**** *Compensation for Lance Lynn signing with Twins **Compensation for Greg Holland signing with Cardinals ***Compensation for Wade Davis signing with Rockies ***Compensation for Jake Arrieta signing with Phillies

THIRD ROUND NO. TEAM 79. Detroit Tigers 80. San Francisco Giants 81. Chicago White Sox 82. Cincinnati Reds 83. New York Mets 84. San Diego Padres 85. Oakland Athletics 86. Pittsburgh Pirates 87. Baltimore Orioles 88. Toronto Blue Jays 89. Miami Marlins 90. Seattle Mariners 91. Texas Rangers 92. Tampa Bay Rays 93. Los Angeles Angels 94. Kansas City Royals 95. St. Louis Cardinals 96. Colorado Rockies 97. New York Yankees 98. Chicago Cubs 99. Arizona Diamondbacks 100. Boston Red Sox 101. Washington Nationals 102. Houston Astros 103. Cleveland Indians 104. Los Angeles Dodgers

