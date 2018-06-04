        <
          2018 MLB draft order and pick-by-pick results

          Tigers select RHP Mize No. 1 overall (0:30)

          The Detroit Tigers draft Auburn right-handed pitcher Casey Mize with the number one overall pick. (0:30)

          The 2018 MLB draft is underway with the Detroit Tigers making Auburn ace Casey Mize the No. 1 overall pick. Follow along for pick-by-pick results.

          There's no surprise at the top of the draft as the Detroit Tigers make Auburn ace Casey Mize the No. 1 overall pick. Powered by a dominant splitter and elite control, Mize is No. 1 in Keith Law's draft rankings.

          Taken by the Reds with the No. 5 overall pick, slugger Jonathan India started what could be a big night for Florida stars. Fellow Gators Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar are also projected to go in the first round.

          Two-sport star alert: The Oakland A's took the ultra-talented Kyler Murray with the No. 9 overall pick. Murray is an outfielder with star potential who also happens to be the quarterback tasked with replacing Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma this fall.

          Rounds 4-40 (order stays the same)

          Detroit Tigers
          San Francisco Giants
          Philadelphia Phillies
          Chicago White Sox
          Cincinnati Reds
          New York Mets
          San Diego Padres
          Atlanta Braves
          Oakland Athletics
          Pittsburgh Pirates
          Baltimore Orioles
          Toronto Blue Jays
          Miami Marlins
          Seattle Mariners
          Texas Rangers
          Tampa Bay Rays
          Los Angeles Angels
          Kansas City Royals
          St. Louis Cardinals
          Minnesota Twins
          Milwaukee Brewers
          Colorado Rockies
          New York Yankees
          Chicago Cubs
          Arizona Diamondbacks
          Boston Red Sox
          Washington Nationals
          Houston Astros
          Cleveland Indians
          Los Angeles Dodgers

