2018 MLB draft order and pick-by-pick results

The 2018 MLB draft is underway with the Detroit Tigers making Auburn ace Casey Mize the No. 1 overall pick. Follow along for pick-by-pick results.
There's no surprise at the top of the draft as the Detroit Tigers make Auburn ace Casey Mize the No. 1 overall pick. Powered by a dominant splitter and elite control, Mize is No. 1 in Keith Law's draft rankings.
Taken by the Reds with the No. 5 overall pick, slugger Jonathan India started what could be a big night for Florida stars. Fellow Gators Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar are also projected to go in the first round.
Two-sport star alert: The Oakland A's took the ultra-talented Kyler Murray with the No. 9 overall pick. Murray is an outfielder with star potential who also happens to be the quarterback tasked with replacing Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma this fall.
