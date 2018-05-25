The Detroit Tigers activated third baseman Jeimer Candelario from the disabled list on Friday.

Candelario, who went on the DL on May 14 with tendinitis in his left wrist, is tied for the team lead with five home runs this season. He is hitting .272 with 16 RBIs.

He is batting third in Friday's game against the White Sox.

Candelario hit .250 with an RBI in two minor league games during a rehabilitation assignment.

Outfielder Mikie Mahtook, who is hitting .188 with four RBIs, was optioned to Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.