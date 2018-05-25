        <
        >

          Pirates designate George Kontos for assignment, activate Joe Musgrove

          5:42 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PITTSBURGH -- Reliever George Kontos has been designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates to clear a roster spot for right-hander Joe Musgrove's return from the disabled list.

          Kontos was removed from his role as the primary setup man for closer Felipe Vazquez last week. In 21 games, Kontos was 2-3 with one save and a 5.03 ERA.

          He said he has a "lot left to give" and hopes "someone out there needs a pitcher who has experience and has had success."

          The 32-year-old spent his first seven seasons with San Francisco and was on their World Series-winning teams in 2012 and 2014. He was claimed off waivers by the Pirates last August. He has made 343 career appearances with an 18-18 record, two saves and a 3.11 ERA.

          Musgrove was set to make his Pirates' debut Friday night with a start against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was acquired from the Houston Astros as part of a package for Gerrit Cole in January. Musgrove had been on the DL all season with a shoulder strain.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices