        <
        >

          Rays trade OF Denard Span, closer Alex Colome to Mariners for minor league pitchers

          6:47 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Tampa Bay Rays have traded outfielder Denard Span and closer Alex Colome to the Seattle Mariners, the teams announced Friday.

          Seattle is sending minor league right-handers Andrew Moore and Tommy Romero to Tampa Bay.

          The veteran Span was tied for the team lead with 28 RBIs. He'll join a beat-up Mariners team that is without Robinson Cano (PED suspension) and Dee Gordon (10-day disabled list, broken toe).

          Colome, a 2016 All-Star, had 28 saves for Tampa Bay to go with a 4.15 ERA. He'll likely set up Mariners closer Edwin Diaz, who entered Friday with an MLB-best 17 saves this season.

          "This is a trade that makes us a more complete club in the present while also offering impact beyond this season," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. "Alex Colomé brings an all-star resume, fortifying what we believe is an already solid back end of the bullpen. Denard Span adds length to our lineup as a steady and smart player with consistent on-base skills in addition to a veteran presence that enhances our environment."

          Moore, 24, is 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA in nine starts for Double-A Arkansas this season. Romero, 20, is 3-3 with a 2.45 ERA in nine starts for Class-A Clinton.

          The Rays also acquired right-handed pitcher Wilmer Font from the Oakland A's in exchange for minor league pitcher Peter Bayer.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices