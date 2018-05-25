Tim Kurkjian is on board with the Los Angeles Angels managing Shohei Ohtani's workload by pushing back his next start. (0:50)

NEW YORK -- Shohei Ohtani likely will rejoin the Los Angeles Angels' rotation next week.

Editor's Picks The Shohei Ohtani experiment isn't just working -- it's perfect Are the Angels using Ohtani correctly? So far, the planets have aligned for L.A. and its two-way star.

The Shohei Ohtani Experience: Keep track of the Angels phenom's two-way quest Los Angeles' pitching/hitting sensation is turning heads with every step. Follow along for the major moments from Ohtani's big league journey. 1 Related

The 23-year-old rookie, the first two-way player in the major leagues in decades, was on track to start Sunday at Yankee Stadium against countryman Masahiro Tanaka, but the Angels said Thursday that Ohtani will miss the turn as part of workload management.

"We will wait and see as we get direction from our medical staff and [general manager] Billy Eppler on when Shohei will be folded back into the rotation," manager Mike Scioscia said Friday. "Then he'll throw a light bullpen, then he'll throw a heavier bullpen and then we'll get an idea of when he's ready. But I'm sure it's going to be this next week sometime."

Ohtani last pitched Sunday against Tampa Bay, winning his second straight decision and giving up two runs and six hits in a season-high 7 2/3 innings. His 110 pitches were also a season high.

Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.35 ERA in seven starts and entered Friday batting .319 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 27 games as a designated hitter.