Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who had surgery in April for bone spurs in both feet, has been cleared to run on flat ground, manager John Gibbons said Friday.

Tulowitzki, a five-time All-Star who hasn't played since last July 28, met with a foot specialist earlier this week. Gibbons said he's still "a ways away" from rejoining the Jays but is making progress toward "game activities."

"Good things happen when he's out there with this team," Gibbons told reporters Friday. "Hopefully he's still mobile. We'll find out."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.