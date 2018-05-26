The New York Yankees have activated first baseman Greg Bird from the 10-day disabled list and demoted infielder Ronald Torreyes to the minors, meaning Tyler Austin will keep his spot on the 25-man roster.

Bird has not played this season after undergoing surgery on his right ankle in late March.

Austin, who has eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 29 games this season, had been considered a likely candidate to be sent to the minors upon Bird's return from the DL.

But the Yankees have opted to keep Austin, also primarily a first baseman, and demote the more versatile Torreyes, who was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. Torreyes, 25, was batting .339 and has played shortstop, second base and third base in 22 games this season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Friday that the organization faced a difficult roster decision because of Bird's impending return, saying there will likely be "difficult conversations that are the reality and the nature sometimes of this business."