The Cleveland Indians have placed Andrew Miller on the 10-day disabled list, as the left-handed reliever deals with right knee issues that also marred his 2017 season.

Editor's Picks Real or not? AL Central is the worst division since 1994 The early returns from the American League Central aren't pretty, as the .500 Indians lead a group that has been far from good in games outside of the division.

Miller allowed three runs in less than an inning of an 11-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Friday. He has struggled since missing two weeks with a strained hamstring.

"I'm definitely not sharp," Miller said after Friday's game. "I wish I had the answers. I think there's flashes of it, but it's been a pretty big grind lately."

A two-time All-Star, the 32-year-old left-hander was on the DL twice last season with patellar tendinitis in his right knee.

He was officially placed on the DL this time with right knee inflammation.

Right-hander Evan Marshall was recalled to fill the open roster spot.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.