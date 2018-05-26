        <
          Indians put Andrew Miller on DL with right knee inflammation

          4:32 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The Cleveland Indians have placed Andrew Miller on the 10-day disabled list, as the left-handed reliever deals with right knee issues that also marred his 2017 season.

          Miller allowed three runs in less than an inning of an 11-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Friday. He has struggled since missing two weeks with a strained hamstring.

          "I'm definitely not sharp," Miller said after Friday's game. "I wish I had the answers. I think there's flashes of it, but it's been a pretty big grind lately."

          A two-time All-Star, the 32-year-old left-hander was on the DL twice last season with patellar tendinitis in his right knee.

          He was officially placed on the DL this time with right knee inflammation.

          Right-hander Evan Marshall was recalled to fill the open roster spot.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

