The Cleveland Indians have placed Andrew Miller on the 10-day disabled list, as the left-handed reliever deals with right knee issues that also marred his 2017 season.
Miller allowed three runs in less than an inning of an 11-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Friday. He has struggled since missing two weeks with a strained hamstring.
"I'm definitely not sharp," Miller said after Friday's game. "I wish I had the answers. I think there's flashes of it, but it's been a pretty big grind lately."
A two-time All-Star, the 32-year-old left-hander was on the DL twice last season with patellar tendinitis in his right knee.
He was officially placed on the DL this time with right knee inflammation.
Right-hander Evan Marshall was recalled to fill the open roster spot.
