CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have placed Yu Darvish on the 10-day disabled list with right triceps tendinitis, continuing a rough season for the right-hander.

The move is retroactive to May 23.

The Cubs also optioned catcher Victor Caratini to Triple-A Iowa before Saturday's game against San Francisco. Veteran catcher Chris Gimenez and left-handed reliever Randy Rosario were brought up from the minors, and infielder Efren Navarro was designated for assignment.

Darvish, who signed a $126 million, six-year free-agent deal with the Cubs in the offseason, is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts and just earned his first win with Chicago last Sunday at Cincinnati.

He was slated to start the series finale against the Giants on Sunday night, but Tyler Chatwood will move up a day to take his place. A starter for Monday's game in Pittsburgh has not yet been announced.

Rosario, 24, has made one appearance for the Cubs this season, pitching two scoreless innings of relief on May 19 against the Reds.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.