          Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw throws simulated game, nears return

          9:26 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw has pitched a simulated game for the Los Angeles Dodgers, raising the possibility that he could return to their rotation next week.

          The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been on the disabled list nearly a month with left biceps tendinitis.

          Kershaw faced Cody Bellinger, Chase Utley and other hitters during a four-inning workout Saturday. Asked if he'd be ready to pitch in five days, Kershaw said he thought so.

          Dodgers manager Dave Roberts watched the simulated game and says he wants to see how Kershaw feels before determining when and where he'll pitch next.

          Kershaw is 1-4 with a 2.86 ERA this season.

