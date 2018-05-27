Ronald Acuna Jr. goes down at 1st base trying leg out an infield hit. Acuna left the game and would not return. (0:35)

Atlanta Braves rookie outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. left Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox with an injury to his left knee.

Acuna suffered the injury in the seventh inning while beating out an infield single. The 20-year-old immediately went down to the ground but was able to walk off the field under his own power.

The Braves later announced that Acuna exited the game with knee and lower back pain.

He finished Sunday 1-for-3 with a run scored in the Braves' 7-1 victory.

Acuna is batting .265 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 29 games this season for Atlanta.