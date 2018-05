New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores left Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers before the bottom of the fourth inning with lower back soreness.

The team said after the game that Flores would return to New York for further evaluation.

The Mets are traveling from Milwaukee to Atlanta for a Monday day-night doubleheader, and they will have a minor league player on standby to join them in case Flores has to go on the disabled list.