Boston Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts was not in the lineup Monday for the second straight game against the Toronto Blue Jays because of left side soreness.

Betts initially suffered the injury during batting practice Sunday, according to manager Alex Cora, and was a late scratch from Sunday's lineup against the Braves.

Cora told reporters then that Betts probably wouldn't play in Boston's series opener Monday against Toronto at Fenway Park.

Betts leads the majors with a .359 batting average and is tied with Mike Trout for the major league lead with 17 home runs this season.

Brock Holt will replace Betts in right field Monday against the Blue Jays, while left fielder Andrew Benintendi will bat leadoff for the second straight game for the first-place Red Sox.