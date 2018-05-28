        <
          Ivan Nova of Pittsburgh Pirates goes on DL with finger sprain

          11:18 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed right-hander Ivan Nova on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained ring finger on his pitching hand.

          Nova recently told reporters that he sprained the finger while fielding a grounder last month but that the injury did not cause him significant pain until Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

          The Pirates announced the roster move before Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Right-hander Nick Kingham was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and will start in Nova's rotation spot Tuesday against Chicago.

          Nova, 31, has gotten off to a rough start this season, going 2-5 with a 4.96 ERA in 11 outings. Kingham has pitched well in his three starts with Pittsburgh, going 2-1 with a 3.44 ERA.

