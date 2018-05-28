        <
          Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez avoids trip to DL despite forearm issue

          11:28 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez says he will avoid a trip to the disabled list after experiencing forearm discomfort.

          The hard-throwing left-hander told reporters Monday that he expects to get a day off but that he is not worried about the tightness in his forearm.

          Vazquez suffered a third consecutive blown save in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pirates announced after the game that Vazquez would undergo more evaluation Monday morning.

          The 26-year-old Vazquez, who changed his name from Felipe Rivero earlier this eason, has a 3.54 ERA and nine saves this season.

