The New York Mets placed infielder Wilmer Flores and reliever AJ Ramos on the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Flores is sidelined with a sore tight lower back and Ramos is battling rotator cuff tendinitis, manager Mickey Callaway said.

In other moves Monday, catcher Kevin Plawecki and reliever Hansel Robles were activated from the DL, outfielder Phillip Evans was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and catcher Tomas Nido was optioned to Double-A Binghamton.

Reliever Gerson Bautista is the 26th man on the roster for Monday's doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

Flores left Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers before the bottom of the fourth inning with lower back soreness. He is hitting .248 with three home runs and 13 RBIs this season.

Ramos was sent back to New York on Sunday after he had allowed eight runs in his last 4 2/3 innings pitched. His ERA has ballooned to 6.41.

Plawecki last played on April 11 and has been sidelined with a broken hand. He was hitting .150 at the time of his injury.

Robles went on the DL earlier this month with a sprained right knee. He is 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA this season.