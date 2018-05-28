Ronald Acuna Jr. goes down at first base after beating the throw on an infield single. Acuna left the game and did not return. (0:35)

Atlanta Braves rookie outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has a sprained ACL and contusion in his injured left knee and will be placed on the 10-day disabled list.

The Braves announced the nature of the injury Monday, less than 24 hours after Acuna's leg buckled awkwardly as he raced to beat the throw on an infield single during Atlanta's game against Boston.

Acuna also has a lower back contusion and will be evaluated at the end of his 10-day stint on the DL, according to the Braves.

Atlanta has not officially made the move to place Acuna on the DL. The Braves have a doubleheader Monday against the New York Mets, and the opener started before the team announced the roster move.

Acuna is hitting .265 with five homers and 13 RBIs in 29 games.

"It's definitely scary whenever you see a teammate go down the way he did," shortstop Dansby Swanson said. "We're definitely thankful that he was able to walk off. I think he'll bounce back just fine. It's just a matter of when.''

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.