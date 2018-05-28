The Chicago White Sox placed Matt Davidson, who leads the team with 11 home runs, on the 10-day disabled list Monday because of back spasms.

The move was made retroactive to Friday for Davidson, who has primarily started at designated hitter (26 games) this season but has also started games at first (5) and third base (8).

Davidson is batting .243 and has 28 RBIs this season. He hit 26 home runs last season.

In other moves Monday, the White Sox recalled infielder Matt Skole from Triple-A Charlotte and designated right-hander Ricardo Pinto for assignment.