The Seattle Mariners scratched shortstop Jean Segura from the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Segura had been penciled in as the leadoff hitter but still needed final doctor's clearance to be removed from the concussion protocol. He left Saturday's game against the Minnesota in the bottom of the eighth inning after Twins shortstop Gregorio Petit appeared to hit him in the head with his cleat when he leaped over him on a double-play attempt.

Segura, who leads the Mariners with a .324 batting average, sat out Sunday's game against the Twins. He has four home runs, 34 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. His .324 average was fifth in the American League entering Monday's games.

Center fielder Guillermo Heredia replaced Segura in the leadoff spot Monday, while Andrew Romine replaced him at shortstop and is batting ninth. Outfielder Denard Span is set to make his Mariners debut as he is batting second and playing left field.

The Mariners added Span to the active roster Monday and optioned outfielder John Andreoli to Triple-A.