        <
        >

          Kris Medlen retires from baseball at age 32

          4:05 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Right-handed pitcher Kris Medlen has retired from baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced.

          Medlen was 0-1 with a 15.75 ERA in one start (against the Houston Astros) for the Diamondbacks this season. He also struggled in the minors, going 0-5 with a 5.03 ERA in seven starts for Triple-A Reno.

          Medlen underwent two Tommy John procedures (in 2010 and '14) during his career.

          His best seasons came in 2012 and '13 for the Atlanta Braves. In 2012 he went 10-1 with a save in 50 appearances, including 12 starts. He started 31 games in 2013 and won a career-best 15 games, finishing 15-12 with a 3.11 ERA.

          He finishes his major league career with a 41-26 record and 3.33 ERA in eight seasons with the Braves, Kansas City Royals and Diamondbacks.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices