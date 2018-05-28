The San Francisco Giants called up pitcher Dereck Rodriguez on Monday.

Rodriguez's father is Hall of Fame catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, who said in a video message posted to Twitter that he is proud of his son.

Congrats son very proud of you and welcome to the big show God bless you #prouddad felicidades hijo DTB y sabes que eres el mejor 👍🏻⚾️🇵🇷 @DereckrodRF3 @SFGiants @MLB pic.twitter.com/joUtfVHxG1 — Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) May 28, 2018

Dereck Rodriguez, 25, is 4-1 with a 3.40 ERA in nine starts for Triple-A Sacramento. Rodriguez was a sixth-round pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2011; this is his first season in the Giants organization. He never made the majors until now.

The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for San Francisco.

To make room on the 25-man roster, the Giants sent utilityman Miguel Gomez to Triple-A. Left-hander D.J. Snelten was designated for assignment to open a spot on the team's 40-man roster for Rodriguez.

The Giants open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday.