          Giants call up RHP Dereck Rodriguez, son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez

          5:22 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The San Francisco Giants called up pitcher Dereck Rodriguez on Monday.

          Rodriguez's father is Hall of Fame catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, who said in a video message posted to Twitter that he is proud of his son.

          Dereck Rodriguez, 25, is 4-1 with a 3.40 ERA in nine starts for Triple-A Sacramento. Rodriguez was a sixth-round pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2011; this is his first season in the Giants organization. He never made the majors until now.

          The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for San Francisco.

          To make room on the 25-man roster, the Giants sent utilityman Miguel Gomez to Triple-A. Left-hander D.J. Snelten was designated for assignment to open a spot on the team's 40-man roster for Rodriguez.

          The Giants open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday.

