Tigers catcher James McCann wore cleats in Monday's game with the names of fallen service members on them and hit a grand slam in Detroit's 9-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Before the game, McCann posted pictures of his shoes he wore in honor of Memorial Day.

To LT Colonel Mark Jennings, SSG Michael Hullender, SFC Shawn Suzch, and SW3 Luciano Montemayor, along with all those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, we thank you. Today we honor you and your families. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/p3XHIYSKm2 — James McCann (@JamesMcCann34) May 28, 2018

Afterward, he talked about what Memorial Day means to him. "I feel very blessed to be able to play a game for a living, and the freedoms that we have here,'' McCann said. "Being able to honor the fallen, people that paid the ultimate sacrifice -- one day doesn't seem like enough.''