          Tigers catcher James McCann uses game cleats to honor fallen servicemen

          McCann gives Tigers big lead with grand slam

          James McCann's fourth home run of the season is a grand slam that gives the Tigers a 5-0 lead over the Angels. (0:18)

          6:58 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Tigers catcher James McCann wore cleats in Monday's game with the names of fallen service members on them and hit a grand slam in Detroit's 9-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

          Before the game, McCann posted pictures of his shoes he wore in honor of Memorial Day.

          Afterward, he talked about what Memorial Day means to him. "I feel very blessed to be able to play a game for a living, and the freedoms that we have here,'' McCann said. "Being able to honor the fallen, people that paid the ultimate sacrifice -- one day doesn't seem like enough.''

