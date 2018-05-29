        <
          MLB believes Anthony Rizzo slide vs. Pirates was interference

          3:30 PM ET
          • Jesse RogersESPN Staff Writer
          Major League Baseball believes interference should have been called on Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo's slide at home plate Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, a source told ESPN.

          Both teams have been informed of MLB's decision, which differs from the call on the field and the umpires' video review.

          Rizzo took out the legs of Pirates catcher Elias Diaz in the eighth inning Monday on a force play at the plate, prompting Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle to call it "open season" on catchers.

          Rizzo was easily out at home on the ground ball hit to shortstop Sean Rodriguez, but as Diaz turned to throw to first base for the double play, Rizzo slid into his legs before crossing home plate. Diaz's throw sailed into right field, allowing two runs to score.

          Rizzo did not deny looking to make contact in order to break up the double play, but both the call on the field and the ensuing review claimed it was a legal slide. Hurdle said he was "surprised" the call wasn't overturned, and he eventually was ejected from the game.

