Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts probably won't return to the lineup until Boston's series with the Astros in Houston begins Thursday, manager Alex Cora said.

Betts, who is leading the league with a .359 average, sat out Tuesday night's game against Toronto Blue Jays with tightness in his left side. It was the third game he's missed since being a late scratch Sunday after tweaking something during batting practice.

Cora downplayed the severity of the injury, saying "If these games are in September, he'd be playing."

Betts ran and worked out on Tuesday. He told reporters he's making progress and isn't worried about the injury. He said he'd never dealt with the issue before and was just being cautious.

Betts has 17 home runs and 37 RBIs, and leads the league in slugging (.750), OPS (1.187) and runs scored (52).

Brock Holt played right field in Betts' place on Tuesday.