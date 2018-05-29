        <
        >

          Mookie Betts out of Boston lineup with pain in side for 3rd straight game

          4:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts will miss his third straight game Tuesday with tightness in his left side.

          Betts is leading the league with a .359 average, with 17 home runs and 37 RBIs. He was a late scratch Sunday after tweaking something during batting practice. Manager Alex Cora said Monday he was hopeful Betts might return Tuesday.

          Andrew Benintendi will lead off for the Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, with shortstop Xander Bogaerts batting second.

          Brock Holt will again play right field in Betts' place.

          Dustin Pedroia, who sat out Monday, returns to second base.

