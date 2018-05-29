        <
        >

          Struggling Brian McCann lands on DL for Astros

          5:38 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Astros catcher Brian McCann, in a 1-for-26 slide that has dropped his batting average to .219, has been put on the 10-day disabled list because of right knee soreness and returned to Houston to be examined.

          McCann has been dealing with the issue and felt it more during Monday's game, manager A.J. Hinch said. The 34-year-old McCann was a seven-time All-Star while with Atlanta from 2005 to '13.

          Catcher Tim Federowicz's contract was selected from Triple-A Fresno before Tuesday night's game at the New York Yankees.

          Max Stassi was in the lineup and will see most of the time behind the plate while McCann is sidelined. Stassi is batting .300 with four homers and 14 RBI in 80 at-bats.

