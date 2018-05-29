        <
        >

          After taking foul ball to face Monday, Rhys Hoskins out of Phillies' Tuesday lineup

          8:05 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins is not in the lineup Tuesday at the Los Angeles Dodgers after fouling a ball off his face in the ninth inning of Monday's game in Los Angeles.

          Hoskins, who sustained a cut on his bottom lip and had some swelling, told reporters he didn't expect to miss much time.

          Earlier in the day, Hoskins tweeted to fans who had reached out to him.

          Hoskins is hitting .229 with six home runs and 28 RBIs this season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices