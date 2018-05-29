Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins is not in the lineup Tuesday at the Los Angeles Dodgers after fouling a ball off his face in the ninth inning of Monday's game in Los Angeles.

Rhys Hoskins fouled a pitch off his face on Monday. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Hoskins, who sustained a cut on his bottom lip and had some swelling, told reporters he didn't expect to miss much time.

Earlier in the day, Hoskins tweeted to fans who had reached out to him.

All good guys, just a liiiiiittle swollen. Thanks for reaching out!



On the positive side I'll get to wear a helmet flap like the cool kids now 😎 #GoPhils — Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) May 29, 2018

Hoskins is hitting .229 with six home runs and 28 RBIs this season.