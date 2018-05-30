Ted Leitner, who has called San Diego Padres games since 1980, is taking an indefinite leave of absence to undergo treatment for kidney cancer.

Leitner, 71, posted the news on Twitter on Tuesday, writing that Wednesday would be his last game for the near future.

Have always tried to be honest with the radio & TV audience. So will do that now also: I have cancer-and will be off the #Padres broadcast indefinitely after Wednesday's game. Thank you Padres fans and #aztecfamily for all your support all these wonderful years. — Ted Leitner (@TedLeitner) May 29, 2018

"I'd love to be back for the next homestand," he told reporters. "I don't do well being away from the booth and the Padres, so let's make this as short as possible."

Leitner will undergo surgery to remove the kidney on Thursday and said he is hopeful he'll be able to return to the booth later this season. He said his doctors have told him the cancer hasn't spread.

"From everything I've been told, the outlook is positive," Leitner said. "My other kidney is apparently healthy. My attitude is let's get this done and return to what I love doing as soon as possible."

Padres play-by-play man Ted Leitner is hopeful he'll be able to return to the booth later this season. Andy Hayt/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

Leitner is also the radio play-by-play voice of San Diego State football and basketball, and called Clippers and Chargers games when those teams were in San Diego.

He has not missed a Padres road trip since he became the radio play-by-play voice of the team almost 40 years ago, he said. Tony Gwynn Jr. is expected to fill in for Leitner while he is gone.

"We wish our dear friend Ted Leitner a speedy recovery from surgery," Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler and managing partner Peter Seidler said in a statement. "While we'll miss hearing his voice in the booth over the next few weeks, we know he'll be back healthy and stronger than ever. Our thoughts and prayers are with him during this time."