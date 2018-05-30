Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda was removed in the second inning of Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies with an undisclosed injury.

Maeda was examined by trainers at the mound after he struck out Jake Arrieta for the second out of the inning. He left the game after only 38 pitches and with a runner on second base.

Left-hander Scott Alexander came on for Maeda and promptly allowed a walk and two hits as the Phillies took a 3-0 lead.

Maeda allowed two runs and three hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out two.