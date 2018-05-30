        <
          Cubs' Yu Darvish has right triceps inflammation, but no structural damage

          6:30 PM ET
          Jesse RogersESPN Staff Writer
          PITTSBURGH -- Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish has right triceps inflammation, but the MRI revealed no structural damage, the team announced Wednesday.

          It's the best possible news regarding the $126 million addition to the 2016 world champions. Darvish, 31, was scratched on the eve of his last start and placed on the 10-day disabled list over the weekend as he felt discomfort between outings. He will look to begin a throwing program late this weekend or early next week.

          Darvish has had several ailments since signing on with the Cubs, including a stomach bug in spring training, leg cramping, the flu and now the inflammation in his surgically repaired pitching arm. He's just 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts. Mike Montgomery will continue to take his place in the rotation.

          In other injury news, reliever Carl Edwards Jr. was placed on 10-day DL with right shoulder inflammation.

