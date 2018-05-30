MILWAUKEE -- Shortstop Tyler Saladino has a sprained left ankle and has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Brewers, who recalled shortstop Orlando Arcia from Triple-A Colorado Springs before Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Saladino jammed his ankle into second base as he took a throw from second baseman Hernan Perez on a force play in the third inning Tuesday night. Saladino had to be helped off the field.

Saladino is hitting .324 in 16 games for Milwaukee. Arcia had a .194 batting average in 44 games before he was sent down on May 25.

The Brewers sent Arcia to Triple-A in the hopes of jump-starting him offensively in a pressure-free environment. He hit .273 in 11 at-bats for Colorado Springs in three games since his demotion.

The Brewers called up Arcia in August 2016 when he was the top prospect in the organization. He hit just .219 in 55 games that season, but in 2017 he hit .277 with 15 home runs and 53 RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.