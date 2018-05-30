NEW YORK -- The Mets have hired two new public address announcers for Citi Field, including the first woman to hold the job and a grandson of late ABC broadcaster Howard Cosell.

Marysol Castro will start with Thursday night's homestand opener against the Chicago Cubs, and Colin Cosell will debut Saturday night.

Alex Anthony was the announcer from 2002 to 2017, making the move with the team from Shea Stadium to Citi Field. He was replaced on an interim basis at the start of this season by Rob Rush, who is also the announcer for the G League's Long Island Nets.

Castro has worked at WPIX and News 12 The Bronx in New York and was a weather anchor on ABC's "Good Morning America" for seven years.

Cosell won three Emmy Awards with MSG Varsity and is currently working freelance for Verizon FiOS1 Sports.

The Mets announced the hirings Wednesday. They become the team's 12th and 13th ballpark announcers after Jack E. Lee (1962-August 1966), Dan Reilly (two 1966 homestands), Jack Lightcap (1966-70), Loren Matthews (1970-76), Jack Franchetti (1977-87), Pete Larkin (1998-93), Don and Doug Gould (1994), Del DeMontreaux (1995-99), Roger Luce (2000-03) and Anthony.