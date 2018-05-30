The Detroit Tigers placed left-hander Francisco Liriano on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a right hamstring strain.

The move was made retroactive to Sunday.

"Liriano said his hamstring was sore after his last start, and it hasn't gotten any better," manager Ron Gardenhire said Tuesday. "He's had a history of leg problems, but he is usually able to get through them. This time he couldn't."

Liriano is 3-2 with a 3.90 ERA in 10 starts this season.

Francisco Liriano was among a pair of Tigers pitchers sent to the disabled list Wednesday. Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Tigers also placed left-handed reliever Daniel Stumpf on the 10-day DL with ulnar nerve irritation. That move was made retroactive to Tuesday.

"We're going through a tough stretch," Gardenhire said. "We're finally getting some guys healthy, and then we lose two."

The Tigers recalled right-hander Johnny Barbato and left-hander Ryan Carpenter from Triple-A Toledo in corresponding moves.

Barbato has a 7.36 ERA in three appearances for the Tigers this season but was pitching to a 1.72 ERA in 12 Triple-A appearances. Carpenter is 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA in three appearances (two starts) for the Tigers this season. He is 1-5 with a 5.72 ERA in nine Triple-A starts.