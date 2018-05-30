New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz has a "slight strain" of his left middle finger and is day-to-day, manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday.

Matz will not need to go on the disabled list, Callaway said. The strain is near the knuckle of the middle finger.

The team does not know if Matz will make his next scheduled start. He left his start against the Atlanta Braves after three innings on Tuesday night with the injury.

In other moves, the Mets sent right-handed reliever Jacob Rhame and outfielder Phillip Evans to Triple-A.

The Mets are recalling relievers Tim Peterson and Buddy Baumann from Triple-A Las Vegas and right-hander Scott Copeland from Double-A Binghamton to reinforce their beleaguered bullpen, which has surrendered late leads in three of their past four games, including Tuesday night's 7-6 loss to the Braves.