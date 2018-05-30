The Minnesota Twins halted Ervin Santana's rehab assignment because the veteran right-hander has ongoing discomfort in his right middle finger and is unable to properly grip the ball.

Santana, who had surgery on the finger in February, will see a specialist.

The Twins had been hopeful that he could return in late May or early June, but this news is likely to push back that timeline. Santana, 35, struggled badly with command Tuesday and did not have much velocity on his fastball.

The Twins also put center fielder Byron Buxton back on the disabled list with a fractured left big toe.

Buxton fractured the toe in April when he was on a rehab assignment to deal with migraines. He returned May 10 but has struggled, batting .156 with no home runs and four RBIs.