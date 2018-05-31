The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a fractured jaw.

Hoskins was hit in the mouth by his own foul ball in the ninth inning Monday while facing the Dodgers' Kenley Jansen. He was removed from the game, but examinations, including a concussion test, cleared him to play Tuesday and he delivered a pinch-hit double in a 6-1 victory.

However, a more extensive examination Wednesday morning revealed the fracture.

The Phillies recalled outfielder Dylan Cozens from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Hoskins' place on the roster. Hoskins' move was retroactive to Wednesday.

Hoskins was 14-for-87 at the plate in May after going 27-for-89 in March/April. He is hitting .233 with six home runs and 28 RBIs this season.

The Phillies also recalled right-handed pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. from Lehigh Valley and designated for assignment right-hander Drew Hutchison.