Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins fractured his jaw when he fouled a ball off his face Monday and is likely headed to the disabled list, manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday.

Hoskins had a CT scan Wednesday, which revealed the fracture. Kapler said Hoskins will leave Los Angeles, where the Phillies are playing a series with the Dodgers, and return to Philadelphia to consult with team physicians.

Kapler said surgery is a possibility, but there are also non-surgical options.

Hoskins is hitting .229 with six home runs and 28 RBIs this season.

He left Monday's game in the middle of his at-bat in the ninth inning after fouling a ball off his face.

"Rhys has a big, fat cut on the bottom of his lip and he's getting it evaluated,'' Kapler said after the game. "I'm not overly concerned.''

Hoskins didn't start Tuesday night against the Dodgers but came in as a pinch hitter.