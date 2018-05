The Seattle Mariners have activated Dee Gordon from the 10-day disabled list, and he's batting leadoff Thursday night against the Texas Rangers.

Gordon has been on the DL since May 22 with a right big toe injury first suffered earlier in the month in Toronto and then aggravated.

The speedy Gordon is hitting .304 with 25 runs and 16 steals this season.

In a corresponding roster move, Gordon Beckham was optioned to Triple-A.