Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Thursday that Brad Ziegler is out as the team's closer. Ziegler blew a save Wednesday in a loss to the San Diego Padres.

Editor's Picks Still-too-early MLB All-Star rosters More than a month before the Midsummer Classic, we're ready to pick sides. Did Shohei Ohtani make the cut? Does Bryce deserve to start in D.C.?

Spotlight gets brighter as Baby Braves brace for Nationals With success comes scrutiny, as the surprising Braves are about to find out with the team that has ruled the NL East in town for a first-place showdown.

Olney: Parts of baseball are disappearing before our very eyes As strikeouts, walks and home runs have increased exponentially, they are swallowing other aspects of the game. 2 Related

Mattingly didn't tell reporters whom he'd turn to in save situations going forward, but Kyle Barraclough has been used in pressure situations of late. Mattingly also said Drew Steckenrider could be used in save situations.

But Mattingly also hinted that he'd be content having one main closer.

"I think you'd like to have a guy you think is that guy," Mattingly told reporters, according to the Miami Herald.

While Wednesday's blown save was Ziegler's first of the season, the loss dropped the right-hander to 0-5 with a 7.83 ERA.

"I don't know exactly what it is," Ziegler said after Wednesday's game, according to the Herald. "It's pretty empty. It's a lot of self-examination, questioning, what in the world is going on? It's frustrating to just be in this spot again."

Mattingly said Ziegler, 38, took the news of losing his closer's role in stride.

"Zig understands the situation," Mattingly told reporters. "He's professional. He understands. I just told him we were going to try to make a change and do things a little differently."

The right-handed Barraclough, 28, is 0-2 with one save and two blown saves to go with a 1.48 ERA in 25 appearances.