NEW YORK -- Hits exceeded strikeouts across Major League Baseball in May after a historic number of whiffs in April.

This marks a return to form. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, there were 7,033 hits and 6,971 strikeouts in May.

Strikeouts had topped hits in a full month for the first time in April, when then there were 6,656 strikeouts and 6,360 hits.

Strikeouts per game dropped to 16.75 in May from 17.5 in April, a record for a full calendar month.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have 131 more strikeouts than hits this season, while the Texas Rangers are at 119 and the San Diego Padres at 117. The Boston Red Sox have the best differential, with 97 more strikeouts than hits.