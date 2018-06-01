MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have placed starting pitcher Zach Davies on the 10-day disabled list with right rotator cuff inflammation and recalled first baseman-outfielder Ji-Man Choi from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

The Brewers announced the moves before their interleague road game Friday night against the Chicago White Sox. Davies was placed on the DL retroactive to May 30, when the right-hander allowed five runs and eight hits over five innings in a 6-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

It was just his second start since a three-week stint on the DL in May for the same injury. Davies, who was a team-best 17-9 last year, is 2-5 with a 5.23 ERA.

Choi has had two previous stints in the big leagues this year with Milwaukee, hitting .267 with a solo homer in 17 plate appearances.

The Brewers also announced that catcher Jett Bandy was outrighted to Triple-A after being designated for assignment last week.