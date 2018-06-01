The Toronto Blue Jays have placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled list with tightness in his left calf.

The move is retroactive to May 29.

The 2015 American League MVP is batting .234 with five home runs and 16 RBIs.

The team recalled left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza from the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo to fill Donaldson's spot on the roster.

There was some belief the Blue Jays would call up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from the team's Double-A affiliate in New Hampshire, where he's hitting .414 with 11 home runs and 53 RBIs.