The Detroit Tigers have activated first baseman Miguel Cabrera from the disabled list for Friday night's home game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cabrera had been on the DL since May 4 with a right hamstring strain. He will play first and bat third in the Tigers' lineup.

The two-time American League MVP is batting .323 with three home runs and 21 RBIs this season.

In other roster moves, the Tigers placed LHP Ryan Carpenter (right oblique strain) on the 10-day DL, recalled RHP Zac Reininger from Triple-A Toledo and designated infielder Pete Kozma for assignment.