Ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw is back on the 10-day disabled list, this time with a lower back strain.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the announcement Friday, a day after Kershaw came off the DL following a bout with left biceps tendinitis and departed his start against the Philadelphia Phillies after just 62 pitches.

Kershaw's back tightened up during that game -- he gave up four hits and one earned run in five innings -- and he stayed in Los Angeles for additional tests.

Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that the tightness was in Kershaw's "mid to lower" back and that it may have contributed to his dip in velocity. All 20 of his four-seam fastballs were 90.0 mph or slower in his outing against the Phillies, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Last year, not a single one of his 1,142 four-seam fastballs was 90.0 mph or slower.

"With Clayton's history, there is some concern," Roberts said after the game. "We want to make sure that he is well and good."

Kershaw has missed significant time in each of the past two seasons -- and three of the past four -- with back injuries.

A three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, he was sidelined in 2014 from March 23 to May 5 with a major muscle strain in his back; in 2016 from June 27 to Sept. 9 with a herniated disk in his lower back; and in 2017 from July 24 to Sept. 1 with a lower back strain.

Brock Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.