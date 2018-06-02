Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of inflammation in his surgically repaired left knee.

The move is retroactive to May 30.

The Red Sox recalled first baseman Sam Travis and left-hander Bobby Poyner from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill the roster spots of Pedroia and Mookie Betts, who was placed on the DL on Friday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Friday said he wasn't sure how long Pedroia would be out.

"He's a big part of what we're trying to accomplish," Cora said. "We know what he brings to the table, so we'll make sure he's healthy."

Pedroia returned to the Red Sox lineup last weekend for the first time since undergoing a cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee in October.

A four-time All-Star and 2008 MVP, Pedroia has one hit in 11 at-bats in the three games he has played this season.

