The Cleveland Indians signed left-handed reliever Oliver Perez on Saturday, adding a veteran arm to their beleaguered bullpen.

Perez, 36, has not pitched in the majors this season after spending last year with the Washington Nationals. He appeared in 16 games for the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before being released by New York on Friday.

Perez will be the 15th reliever used already this season by the Indians, who enter Saturday with a major league-worst 6.01 bullpen ERA.

The Indians will be the eighth team that Perez has pitched for in his 16-year career in the majors. He appeared in 50 games with the Nationals last season, recording a 4.64 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 33 innings.