SAN FRANCISCO -- Giants first baseman Brandon Belt has had an appendectomy and is expected to be released from a Bay Area hospital Saturday.

The club said he underwent the procedure late Friday.

Belt had one at-bat in a 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. He was removed in the third inning and taken to a hospital for possible appendicitis. Pablo Sandoval replaced him.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Belt hadn't felt well before the game and then got worse. The Giants have not announced how long Belt will be sidelined, but the eight-year veteran likely will be placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Belt, 30, is batting .307 with 11 homers and 31 RBIs in 53 games this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.