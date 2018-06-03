Former pitcher Bruce Kison, who helped the Pittsburgh Pirates to World Series titles in 1971 and 1979 before becoming a major league scout, died Saturday following a long battle with cancer. He was 68.

"Today, the Pirates mourn the loss of our good friend and alumni, Bruce Kison," Pirates president Frank Coonelly said in a statement. "Bruce was a large part of those great 1970s Pirates teams and is perhaps best known for his gutty 6 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in the first World Series night game on Oct. 13, 1971, as he helped lead the Club to our fourth World Championship.

"Bruce has been a beloved member of the Pirates family long after his playing and coaching days were over and most recently joined Clint Hurdle and his staff in spring training as a special instructor. Bruce will always be remembered as a great part of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization and today is a sad day for all of us. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Anna Marie, as well as his entire family and friends."

Kison pitched nine seasons in Pittsburgh before signing with the California Angels during the 1979 offseason. He played six seasons in Anaheim, followed by a one-year stint with the Boston Red Sox.

He retired in 1985, having gone 115-88 for his career with a 3.66 ERA.

Following his retirement from playing, Kison returned to Pittsburgh, where he served as a minor league pitching instructor. He later joined the Kansas City Royals as a bullpen coach and then pitching coach.

Kison served as the Orioles' pitching coach in 1999 and spent much of the past decade as a scout for Baltimore before retiring in December.

"We loved Bruce Kison," Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette told the Baltimore Sun in a text message. "He was a real champ, and those who worked with him closely, which was my privilege for the last several seasons, will fondly remember Bruce for his mental toughness as a competitor on the field, his scouting insight and integrity, especially for pitchers, his folksy and dry sense of humor and his personal humility. May God bless Bruce and his family."