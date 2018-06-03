Washington Nationals right-hander Jeremy Hellickson left his start Sunday against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning because of an apparent hamstring injury.

Hellickson leaped to catch a high toss from first baseman Mark Reynolds as he ran to cover first base on a grounder by Atlanta's Ozzie Albies.

After failing to catch the ball, Hellickson grabbed at his right hamstring, drawing the attention of Nationals manager Davey Martinez and the team's training staff.

After a brief conversation, Martinez opted to remove Hellickson with only one out in the first inning. Hellickson was replaced by right-hander Jefry Rodriguez.

Albies later scored on a single by Nick Markakis.

Hellickson, 31, entered Sunday's game with a 2-0 record and a 2.30 ERA in eight starts with the Nationals this season.

