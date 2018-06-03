        <
        >

          Anthony DeSclafani to start for Reds vs. Rockies on Tuesday

          4:51 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Cincinnati Reds right-hander Anthony DeSclafani will make his 2018 debut on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the team announced Sunday.

          DeSclafani has been sidelined by a strained left oblique that he suffered in spring training.

          He missed all of last season with a sprained elbow. Tuesday's start will be his first since Sept. 28, 2016, against the St. Louis Cardinals.

          He was 9-5 with a 3.28 ERA in 2016, a season in which he also was sidelined until June with a strained left oblique.

          DeSclafani is 20-20 with a 3.99 ERA in 341 career innings over 64 appearances (56 starts).

